Rod Wood: I think Jeff Okudah feels energized by the new coaching staff

Between spotty play and an injury that kept him out of the late stages of the season, Jeff Okudah had a disappointing rookie year in 2020.

The No. 3 overall pick appeared in nine games last season, starting six of them. He recorded and interception and a pair of passes defensed.

Head coach Dan Campbell has said he wants Okudah to play with more confidence in the cornerbacks’ second season. This week, Lions team president Rod Wood suggested Campbell’s approach with the young corner is working.

“He was in the building today,” Wood said Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s in on a regular basis and I think he feels energized about the new coaching staff as well as a number of the other players, too.”

Okudah has talked about wanting to prove himself right more than proving others wrong. With an offseason program and training camp, Okudah will ideally be in position to not just feel energized, but also perform at a higher level in 2021.

3 responses to “Rod Wood: I think Jeff Okudah feels energized by the new coaching staff

  1. Being drafted in the Top 5 and getting paid tens of millions over a few years didn’t energize him? I mean he was a rookie, not a 10 year vet worn down from years of the same coach with the same cliches and losing in the NFL for a decade like Matt Stafford was. If you are lacking energy after 1 year in the NFL, its not a promising sign.

  2. Oh okay..We will see how “Energized” Jeff is when he faces Devonte Adams and when he’s across from Justin Jefferson this upcoming season.

  3. Young players do tend to get better, but you also have to realize that when you’re a CB from Ohio State, the opposing QB is facing heavy pressure as soon as he receives the snap, rarely has time to properly set his feet, and since his team is usually losing, he’s forced to make throws that are risky. The OSU CB doesn’t have to cover for more than a couple seconds, and lots of balls are being thrown up for grabs. OSU also gets some of the most talented CB’s, but unless they get drafted to an NFL powerhouse who are usually playing with big leads, they’re not going to dominate the same way they did in college. Also, NFL QB’s and WR’s are much better, and they’ve had a lot more time together to get their timing down. In college, you don’t have that much time to work on offense. By the time the kids learn the system, they’re graduating, so college ball does a lot more running, and doesn’t require top throwing QB’s. Kind of why Dwayne Haskins beats out a guy like Joe Burrow. It’s a different game.

