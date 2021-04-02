Rod Wood: I think Jeff Okudah feels energized by the new coaching staff

Getty Images

Between spotty play and an injury that kept him out of the late stages of the season, Jeff Okudah had a disappointing rookie year in 2020.

The No. 3 overall pick appeared in nine games last season, starting six of them. He recorded and interception and a pair of passes defensed.

Head coach Dan Campbell has said he wants Okudah to play with more confidence in the cornerbacks’ second season. This week, Lions team president Rod Wood suggested Campbell’s approach with the young corner is working.

“He was in the building today,” Wood said Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He’s in on a regular basis and I think he feels energized about the new coaching staff as well as a number of the other players, too.”

Okudah has talked about wanting to prove himself right more than proving others wrong. With an offseason program and training camp, Okudah will ideally be in position to not just feel energized, but also perform at a higher level in 2021.