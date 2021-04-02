Rusty Hardin welcomes investigation of Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

On Friday, someone filed criminal charges with the Houston Police Department regarding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, has issued a statement regarding the development.

“We welcome this long overdue development,” Hardin said in a statement. “Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.”

This implies that Watson will agree to be interviewed by police, without invoking his right against self-incrimination.

Watson has denied charges that have been reduced to 21 civil lawsuits. Hardin repeatedly has complained about the fact that the plaintiffs have proceeded anonymously.