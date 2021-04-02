Ryan Pace talks up Andy Dalton

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT
Bears General Manager Ryan Pace is standing strongly behind his recently signed quarterback Andy Dalton, saying Dalton is definitely Chicago’s starter and has all the credentials the Bears need.

“Obviously, his experience,” Pace said in extolling Dalton’s virtues, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. “He’s a nine-year starter. He’s been to three Pro Bowls.”

It’s true that Dalton has been to three Pro Bowls, but Pro Bowls aren’t necessarily a great indication of a player’s quality, and Dalton is years past his last Pro Bowl. In fact, Mitchell Trubisky, the quarterback the Bears are moving on from, has been to a Pro Bowl more recently than Dalton has.

But Pace insists that Dalton is the man to improve the Bears after back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

“He’s one of the more complete quarterbacks that we evaluated this year in free agency and we’re excited to have him,” Pace said. “We feel like we’ve gotten better with Andy.”

If the Bears don’t get better with Andy, it will probably be another G.M. who chooses their next starting quarterback.

13 responses to “Ryan Pace talks up Andy Dalton

  1. He is an improvement but not the answer. Pace is one of my favorite GMs. Love having him in the NFC North as my competition.

  2. Liar liar pants on fire…see we have resorted to childish sayings for adults in diapers running the Bears.
    Please stop twisting knife in our Bears fans guts and stop with any stories about idiots ruining a franchise.

  4. Dalton isn’t special, but the guy sure has gotten a bad go of it his entire career. Being a Bostonian and married to a Chicago and also live in the Windy City suburbs, my wife’s bears are just a train wreck led by pace

  5. The unspectacular Andy Dalton could easily be the best QB the Bears have ever had. But, that says more about the Bears than Dalton.

  9. Short of getting lucky in the draft, I’m not sure Dalton wasn’t the best QB realistically available to the Bears this off-season. Wilson and Watson weren’t realistic options, leaving Fitzgerald, Newton, Winston, Trubisky and a bunch of other similar reclamation projects.

  10. I used to think the Jets had the dumbest GMs, but they fired Idzik and Maccagnan and seem competently run now.
    Bill O’Brien is gone.
    But Ryan Pace, wow, what can I say.

    Salary cap problems – check

    Bring in a garbage QB and grossly over pay him – check

    Have to cut kyle fuller because of Dalton? – check

    If the Bears need to rebuild, then do it the right way. Trade away good players who are near 30. Don’t waste cap money on Andy Dalton.

    I bet Pace gets fired during the season, which is another mistake.
    He is going to wreck the draft to try and hold onto his job.
    He should have been fired after the season.

  11. I honestly believed that Andy Dalton was a good addition to the Dallas Cowboys last season.
    I also thought there wouldn’t be a very big drop off in Quarterback play after Dak went down.
    I was wrong.

  12. And Nagy is going to call the plays. This team might win 4 games and that’s only if the new DC can get their defense back into shape.

