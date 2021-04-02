Texans rework Shaq Lawson’s contract

Getty Images

The Texans have reworked the contract of one of their new acquisitions in order to provide space for other moves this offseason.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive end Shaq Lawson‘s deal has been redone. The team is converting $7 million of his compensation for the coming season into a signing bonus.

The team is also adding two voidable years to the deal, which is up after the 2022 season. That leads to $5.2 million in cap savings for the Texans this year and pushes his 2022 cap number over $10 million.

Lawson arrived in Houston last month in a trade with the Dolphins that sent linebacker Benardrick McKinney to Miami.