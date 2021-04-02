Tyrique McGhee suspended five games

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has suspended Rams defensive back Tyrique McGhee for the second time in four months.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports McGhee will serve a five-game suspension beginning Week 1 of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

McGhee, 22, will lose his pay for the five weeks he is suspended.

On Nov. 28, 2020, the NFL announced it suspended the practice squad player for two games for a violation of the performance-enhancing substances policy. He returned to the team Dec. 7.

McGhee has never played an NFL game.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. McGhee appeared in 50 games in his career at Georgia, making two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his tenure.