Will Fuller: What makes things easier for me is the ability to score on any play

The Dolphins picked up Will Fuller in free agency, upgrading the speed on Miami’s receiving corps for 2021.

Fuller has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, never playing more than 14 games in a season — and that came in his rookie year. He didn’t have one in 2020, but missed the last five games of the season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller has one more game left on the suspension to start next season.

Still if Fuller’s healthy, he and his speed can be a strong asset to a team that didn’t have a player reach even 800 yards receiving in 2020.

“My tape speaks for itself. I’m a vertical threat,” Fuller said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I bring an element to the Dolphins’ offense that can help other guys out and help this team continue to get better and help them to win.

“I have the underneath skill set, too, but that’s what makes things a lot easier for me is just having the ability to score on any given play. … That opens up a lot of things underneath for me, so I use that to my advantage.”

If Fuller’s speed does create more opportunities for others on the offense, that would be a significant boost to rising second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.