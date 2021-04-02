Will Fuller: What makes things easier for me is the ability to score on any play

NFL: NOV 08 Texans at Jaguars
The Dolphins picked up Will Fuller in free agency, upgrading the speed on Miami’s receiving corps for 2021.

Fuller has dealt with several injuries throughout his career, never playing more than 14 games in a season — and that came in his rookie year. He didn’t have one in 2020, but missed the last five games of the season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Fuller has one more game left on the suspension to start next season.

Still if Fuller’s healthy, he and his speed can be a strong asset to a team that didn’t have a player reach even 800 yards receiving in 2020.

“My tape speaks for itself. I’m a vertical threat,” Fuller said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN. “I bring an element to the Dolphins’ offense that can help other guys out and help this team continue to get better and help them to win.

“I have the underneath skill set, too, but that’s what makes things a lot easier for me is just having the ability to score on any given play. … That opens up a lot of things underneath for me, so I use that to my advantage.”

If Fuller’s speed does create more opportunities for others on the offense, that would be a significant boost to rising second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

7 responses to “Will Fuller: What makes things easier for me is the ability to score on any play

  2. BB should have offered this guy a job. But hey, let’s just keep rolling with N’keal Harry

  3. If what he says is true then why isn’t he the highest paid WR in the league? Oh because you have to actually on the field and playing to score.

  4. Good Move for Fins. Tua can throw deep. Tua is going to throw for 3700 and run for 700

  5. Fuller would easily be a HOFer if he could stay on the field. Yes. his tape does speak for itself. If you pieced together a highlight tape of all his great plays, he’s one of the best WR’s ever. The problem is you have to use a lot of years worth of tape to put together a sizeable highlight tape, due to all the games missed with various injuries. I still draft him in the late rounds in Fantasy Football, just in case he can stay on the field, but then you spend half of Sunday morning watching the injury report to see if he’s going to be a last minute scratch. Sometimes you leave him in the lineup and he ends up being a late scratch. He’s definitely on the all time “what if” team. But that and a quarter will buy you a cup of coffee (change that for inflation).

  6. Everybody hated on Josh Allen after year 1, give Tua some weapons and a full year as starter. Then see what he is.

