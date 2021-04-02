William Jackson III: Blessing to get away from Cincinnati

Getty Images

Cornerback William Jackson III spent the last five seasons with the Bengals, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be missing too much about those days now that he has signed with the Washington Football Team as a free agent.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Jackson said that he’s excited to play behind a strong defensive line in Washington and said that helped convince him to sign with the team. He was also asked about the reception he’s gotten from fans and made it sound like the whole move has been a positive one.

“They’re definitely supportive and excited. Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company . . . The Bengals, on the other hand, them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning,” Jackson said. “I’m happy I’m out of that thing man. It’s a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let’s go from here.”

Jackson added that he felt he didn’t get a lot of notice on the national scale because he was playing in Cincinnati. Washington was a playoff team last year and their profile should be even bigger if Jackson plays at a high level with his new team.