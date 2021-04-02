William Jackson III: Blessing to get away from Cincinnati

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2021, 1:11 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 29 Giants at Bengals
Cornerback William Jackson III spent the last five seasons with the Bengals, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be missing too much about those days now that he has signed with the Washington Football Team as a free agent.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, Jackson said that he’s excited to play behind a strong defensive line in Washington and said that helped convince him to sign with the team. He was also asked about the reception he’s gotten from fans and made it sound like the whole move has been a positive one.

“They’re definitely supportive and excited. Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company . . . The Bengals, on the other hand, them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning,” Jackson said. “I’m happy I’m out of that thing man. It’s a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let’s go from here.”

Jackson added that he felt he didn’t get a lot of notice on the national scale because he was playing in Cincinnati. Washington was a playoff team last year and their profile should be even bigger if Jackson plays at a high level with his new team.

11 responses to “William Jackson III: Blessing to get away from Cincinnati

  1. Hey Will – I remember we lost to the Steelers one time because you contorted your body to avoid touching Le’veon Bell on a play that he ended up walking into the endzone on. Listen to a few interviews… this guy isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed.

  2. get rid of the owner and you have a better chance to win a playoff game then overpaying for scrubs from cincinnati!!!

  3. Washington WAS in fact a playoff team…because they had to make someone from that dreadful division a division winner, anyone.

  4. You know things must have been bad when you’re celebrating being in Washington.

  5. As a Cincy fan I always hoped he’d the overcome his inconsistency and injuries to become the lock down corner that he flashed at times. Hopefully a change of scenery does him well and with that teams pass rush I’m sure he’ll succeed

  6. His job will be a lot easier playing with the DL in Washington. They are a QB away from being a dominate team. Bengals will never get out of their own way.

  7. Will baby, the feeling is 100% mutual. Happy for you but happier that it was not the Bengals that paid you. Good luck.

  8. Cincinnati is such a terrible organization I guarantee they don’t sign Burrow long term when his rookie contract is up because they are to cheap!!

  9. He is overrated. He makes too many mental errors and is afraid of contact. One play he thought a guy was going out of bounds so he stopped. Guy took off for the endzone. Another similar where a guy went down without contact so he doesn’t touch him and starts walking away.That guy gets up and takes off.
    Also anyone with a good double-move can fool him.

  11. I’d think it’s a blessing for any player to get away from that organization. The Bengals have been a mess since Paul Brown gave up control of the team. The only time it was respectable was when Marvin Lewis was coach. He did incredible even with being hampered by the bumbling front office. I don’t know if the fans are any worse than anywhere else. I used to live in Cincinnati and was a huge Bengals fan but it’s hard to stomach where they are now. Blaming the fans is probably going too far. They are probably frustrated that the Bengals are getting the taxpayers to foot the bill for a lousy football team.

