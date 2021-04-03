Expanded single-digit numbers could be very good for business

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT
With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changing his number from 2 to 1, an uptick in sales of the second-year quarterback’s jersey surely is coming. (The new jerseys aren’t yet on the team’s online store; however, the price for the remaining inventory of No. 2 has dropped from $119.99 to $59.99. Which is about $58.99 too high.)

It’s a precursor to the avalanche of purchases that will be made if/when single-digit numbers become open season for running backs, receivers, tight ends, linebackers, and defensive backs. And that will be very good for the NFL’s business.

It won’t be good for those who purchased at full price jerseys with the players’ prior numbers, and it also will create a stockpile of obsolete product, for multiple players on every team.

At one point, the NFL required players who changed numbers to pay for the unsold jerseys. Given the potential sales sparked by the latest potential efforts of the No Fun League to change its ways, they should just write off the losses from the jerseys with the old numbers — and get ready to start counting the money coming from the sales of jerseys with the new numbers.

  2. I’m all for single digit numbers for running backs, cornerbacks, and receivers. Single digit numbers for linebackers and tight ends is kinda silly.

    Speaking of numbers, I dont like some of the wacky numbers in the NBA and MLB. I like the HS and college no number higher than the last number being 5. 99 and 77 in baseball is kinda silly and numbers like that. In baseball no number higher than 49 should be allowed.

  4. No wonder Brady’s jersey is number one seller. The guy is committed to the number 12!

  5. They could offer a discount if you trade in the player’s prior jersey/number… Im not sure what the logistics would be on that as far as online orders, may have to be an in-store only kinda deal… But it would seem like a good will effort by the big bad NFL. The NFL could then donate the traded in jerseys to the Salvation Army- some people out there won’t mind wearing the old number. People still wore Kobe’s 8 after he switched.

  6. Donate the “old” jersies to homeless shelters…oh wait there’s no $$$ in that. What was I thinking?

