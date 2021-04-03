Expanded single-digit numbers could be very good for business

Getty Images

With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts changing his number from 2 to 1, an uptick in sales of the second-year quarterback’s jersey surely is coming. (The new jerseys aren’t yet on the team’s online store; however, the price for the remaining inventory of No. 2 has dropped from $119.99 to $59.99. Which is about $58.99 too high.)

It’s a precursor to the avalanche of purchases that will be made if/when single-digit numbers become open season for running backs, receivers, tight ends, linebackers, and defensive backs. And that will be very good for the NFL’s business.

It won’t be good for those who purchased at full price jerseys with the players’ prior numbers, and it also will create a stockpile of obsolete product, for multiple players on every team.

At one point, the NFL required players who changed numbers to pay for the unsold jerseys. Given the potential sales sparked by the latest potential efforts of the No Fun League to change its ways, they should just write off the losses from the jerseys with the old numbers — and get ready to start counting the money coming from the sales of jerseys with the new numbers.