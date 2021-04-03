Lawyers for former WFT employees criticize approval of Daniel Snyder’s purchase

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

The decision of the NFL’s owners to allow Daniel Snyder to purchase the minority interest in the Washington Football Team has been interpreted as a sign that the league will not be forcing Snyder to sell. Lawyers representing those who have made claims of sexual harassment and related misconduct against the organization during Snyder’s tenure have complained about the outcome.

According to Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, attorneys representing women accusing Snyder’s team of workplace wrongdoing sent a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell after the owners, in a 32-0 vote, agreed to let Snyder exceed the debt limit to borrow enough money to buy 40.5 percent of the team for nearly $900 million.

The letter cites the reported recommendation (apparently not final when leaked) from attorney Beth Wilkinson that Snyder be required to sell the team.

“We are shocked that you have not only ignored that recommendation, but have instead facilitated an arrangement that leaves Mr. Snyder in a stronger ownership position than before,” the letter explains. “Today’s actions by the NFL and its owners give everyone great concern that your past statements characterizing the conduct of the organization as ‘abhorrent’ were just hollow and meaningless words to appease those who have bravely stepped forward and spoken up.”

From the moment the controversy first emerged, there’s never been a sense that the league will take extreme action against Snyder. It surely would involve a protracted legal fight. Perhaps more importantly, it would represent a precedent that eventually could be applied against other owners who find themselves the target of workplace allegations that they regard, rightly or wrongly, as baseless.

Frankly, the “it could be me next” mindset surely is a factor, at some level, in the other owners favoring a fine or maybe a suspension over a forced sale. Once the bridge of an involuntary surrender of the franchise is crossed, it can’t be uncrossed.

Whether the owners would force a sale represents a far different question than whether they should. Regardless, when the decision is being made only by persons who would then potentially face the same fate at some vague and undefined point in the future, it’s easy to understand why they’re unwilling to press that specific button.

13 responses to “Lawyers for former WFT employees criticize approval of Daniel Snyder’s purchase

  1. “We are shocked that you have not only ignored that recommendation”
    ————————

    A “recommendation” that was never in the final report, thus NOT verifiable. Lots of stuff goes into a draft report, but only the FINAL one counts.

  2. As a WFT fan, I would love to see him go, but forcing the sale of the team seems rather harsh.

  3. “We are shocked that the owners made a move to protect themselves against an endless run of future litigation.”

  4. The owners always spout about how it’s a “privilege” to play in the NFL when it comes to player misconduct. Shouldn’t the NFL thus view owning a team as a privilege? There are plenty of people that would line up to buy an NFL franchise. And the NFL would benefit from someone else owning the Washington Football Team. During Snyder’s tenure they have been terrible on and off the field. Getting an owner to run that team correctly would help the NFL’s bottom line and the rest of the owners. I get that they don’t want to be “next” but if you don’t do illegal and terrible things, you have nothing to worry about.

  6. So the NFL favored the owner that wanted to stay over the owners that wanted to leave? Shocking!

  7. Mike Florio please explain why Jerry Richardson had to sell the Panthers but Snyder gets another 40.5% of the team. Seriously explain that discrepancy. The NFL just makes it up as it goes along.

  11. THey won’t force him to sell. However, if they have any cojones they will suspend him for 2 or 3 years.

    That said, they DID force Richardson to sell, so there is a precedent.

  12. Nothing I enjoy more than watching a bunch of manufactured outrage.

    If he were to eventually be required to sell his maority stake in the team, does it matter what percentage that is?

    Does anybody remember the exact percentage Jerry Richardson owned? Most of the free world has no idea the exact percentage any owner owns.

