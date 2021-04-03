Report: 49ers want a first-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo

April 3, 2021
Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo remains in the 49ers’ plans. Those plans include trying to trade him for more than they gave up to get him.

More than three years after acquiring Garoppolo from the Patriots for a second-round draft pick, the 49ers want a first-round pick for the balance of Garoppolo’s contract, according to Mike Giardi of NFL Media.

That’s obviously too much. Letting it be known they want a first-rounder, however, likely means that they’d take less via the negotiation process.

The separate challenge comes from Garoppolo’s compensation. He’s due to make $25 million in 2021. Would anyone actually pay him that much this year, given that he has missed 23 games in three seasons?

Time continues to be on the team’s side. As long as they’re willing to carry his cap number through the offseason, there’s no rush to trade him. The start of on-field offseason workouts and then training camp become decision points, especially if the 49ers are concerned about an in-house (wait for it) schism among the pro-Jimmy G players and those who align behind whoever they take with the third overall pick in the draft.

If the 49ers can hold it all together while confirming that the rookie is ready for Week One, the 49ers could get lucky, like the Eagles did in 2016. A fluke torn ACL suffered by Teddy Bridgewater in late August opened the door for a first-round and fourth-round Labor Dat weekend windfall for Sam Bradford.

However it all plays out, it’s hard to imagine the 49ers keeping Garoppolo at $25 million for 2021, unless the guy they pick with No. 3 ends up being wholly unable and unfit to ascend to the starting job right out of the gates. If they can get significant compensation for the balance of his contract before camp opens, however, that’s a risk they’d probably take.

  1. Be lucky to get a 3rd for him. The only team I can think of that would even consider him would be the WFT. They have a defense that is ready to win and could use someone like Jimmy G to game manage for them.

  3. We’ll see if Mac Jones is as good as Kyle thinks he is. If so, Jimmy back to NE for a second seems about right.

  4. A 1st rd pick? So the 49ers have the audacity to even suggest wanting a 1st rd pick for a guy they can’t wait to dump who’s 2021 salary is i$25 million. What in Ryan Pace is going on around here?

  5. Hilarious.

    The fact they leaked this though, means they are lying about him being the qb in 2021.

    All these little cute moves aren’t going to mean much. They’d be lucky to get a 4th with teams knowing they would just cut him after the draft.

    No one is going to drop a precious 1st rder on a qb you don’t want. Should have dealt him quietly already.

    Lynch is really bad at this game.

  7. BuckyBadger says:
    April 3, 2021 at 8:28 pm
  8. If Jimmy was guaranteed to play all 16 games, they might be able to get a second round pick for him. Let’s face it, most teams aren’t trying to assemble a second place team. Most super bowls are won by elite QB’s. There are exceptions, but it’s no coincidence Tom Brady just won his 7th Lombardi. And the top four teams last season had 4 of the top 5 QB’s in the league. So if you don’t have a top 5 QB, you should be trying to get one. Jimmy isn’t one of them.

  10. I’m sure they do.

    I want a flying pony and a million dollars.

    I’ll bet we are all disappointed.

    Realistically the 49ers will offer Garoppolo a pay cut to remain on the team and be the opening day starter. if he says no, they can play hardball and cut him the day before the season starts. He will have no chance of anything other than a low paying backup position because it will take him a while to learn a new teams playbook. Or he can take a pay cut and stay where he is.
    He has been way over paid for his lack of productivity and the team isn’t screwing him over, its doing what’s allowed based on the contract he signed.

