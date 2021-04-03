Strahan’s April Fool’s Day gap gag boosts dentist’s business

In a vast desert of unfunny and ineffective and not credible April Fool’s Day jokes, Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan provided the lone oasis for 2021.

Strahan, executing a multi-day con, announced earlier this week that he had his trademark tooth gap filled, complete with video of the procedure and the final product.

Then, on Thursday, Strahan posted a two-minute video that culminated in Strahan removing a COVID mask to show that the gap endures.

And here’s the bizarre kicker: The dentist who pretended to fill the gap has become more famous than Tim Whatley, DDS. Via TMZ.com, Dr. Lee Gause has been “flooded” with calls from all over the country. So far, more than 100 potential patients have inquired.

Strahan actually received a temporary wax gap filler from Gause, so it wasn’t a complete ruse. And if Strahan ever decides to fill the gap for good, Gause probably should do it at no charge.

3 responses to “Strahan’s April Fool’s Day gap gag boosts dentist’s business

  1. Giants fans are used to being fooled especially at the quarterback position!

  2. MortimerInMiami says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:26 am
    __________

    The Giants have drafted three QBs in the first round in the SB era: Phil Simms, Eli Manning, and Daniel Jones. Each of the first two had rough starts to their careers but wound up winning two SBs with the franchise.

    Not sure what you mean by “used to being fooled”. I’m proud to be a Giants fan and have watched my team win a SB in each of the past four decades.

  3. MortimerInMiami says:
    April 3, 2021 at 10:26 am
    —————————————————————————-

    The Miami Dolphins chose Daunte Culpepper Over Drew Brees, haha.

