Tom Brady rookie card goes for $2.25 million

Getty Images

Tom Brady is good for business, in many ways.

In the old-school, non-NFT football card business, Brady has broken records twice in recent weeks.

After one of his rookie cards sold at auction for $1.32 million, another Brady rookie card has sold for $2.25 million at auction.

The bidding began at $75,000, and 67 total bids were placed.

Those cards likely will only go up in value as Brady keeps playing — especially if he wins another Super or plays past his 45th birthday or (who knows?) plays until he’s 50.