Would Aaron Rodgers retire from football to host Jeopardy?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers is extremely smart. Aaron Rodgers is extremely self-aware. And Aaron Rodgers is extremely strategic.

He would not have done a pre-airing victory lap regarding his two-week stint as a Jeopardy (I know there’s an exclamation point; I choose not to use it) guest host, touting the extent to which he crushed the assignment, if he didn’t realize to his core that he, indeed, crushed the assignment.

Surely, the powers-that-be are eyeballing the various guests hosts as potential permanent hosts. If Rodgers did what he appears to have done (we’ll find out Monday for sure) as the guest host of the show, what happens if they offer him the full-time gig?

The possibility undoubtedly has crossed his mind. And who would fault him for walking away from a job that has a handful of remaining years for something that he could do for 20, 30, 40 years or more, at eight-figure annual salaries? With Rodgers repeatedly making it clear that he has no interest in becoming an NFL analyst after his football career ends, the best path to big money post-playing would come from pouncing on an opportunity like Jeopardy, even if the timing isn’t entirely perfect.

For Rodgers, the problem is that the window may only ever open once. Whoever gets the job may hold the job for so long that Rodgers never gets another chance.

It’s no accident or coincidence that Rodgers has made the rounds in recent days to hype his appearance. Apart from being extremely smart, self-aware, and strategic, he’s intensely competitive. With Dr. Mehmet Oz handling the two weeks before Rodgers, Rodgers wants the ratings to spike once he takes over — and they will.

Rodgers also is a master of sending messages to his current employer while also retaining the ability to say, “I’m not sending any messages.” And there’s definitely a message for Packers CEO Mark Murphy in Rodgers’ belief that he nailed it on Jeopardy.

Count Murphy among the millions who’ll tune in next week, with an eye toward analyzing every word, movement, and facial expression from Rodgers in order to assess whether he truly has the chops to win the ultimate Jeopardy prize — an off-ramp from football that gives Rodgers a major platform (and the millions of dollars that will go along with it) for decades to come.

40 responses to “Would Aaron Rodgers retire from football to host Jeopardy?

  1. He should do it but first needs to get rid of that cancel culture C-list actress fiancé.

  2. He might have a shot, jennings was ok, but everyone else was terrible. ARod may end up winning the job.

  4. I’m sick of reading about Aaron Rodgers. He’s dating, Olivia, he’s not. He’s dating Danica, he’s not, now he’s engaged. He’s unhappy with the coach now he loves the coach. He needs to be the highest paid QB, until he’s not. When he’s not the highest paid, he wants more. He complains team is not good enough, perhaps take less money. Stay away from the mic.

  5. That would be a big “shove it” to the Packers management team for not getting him any help on the offensive side of the field and then drafting his replacement in the first round.

    He should jump at the chance if it is offered. Look what Strahan is doing post football, making an incredible amount of money without the aches and pains.

  6. If i had the packer defense who has finished dead last 8 of the past 10 seasons i would!

    👌🤯

  7. There’s so much more to this guy than sports. It wouldn’t surprise me a bit. The depth of his preparation for this privilege may have been his audition. Kudos.

  9. Rodgers can do lots of things we don’t even know about. Unlimited potential, and he’ll have every opportunity thrown his way. If you think Tony Romo has value, you haven’t seen anything.

  10. Aaron Rodgers is extremely self-aware
    ___
    I could not disagree more. I don’t think Rodgers has any clue how much his is disliked by most people.

  12. golforepar says:
    April 3, 2021 at 6:37 pm
    Why retire “the wheel” doesn’t pay as much as he’s making now!
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    46 days of taping each year with 5 shows done each day. Make between $10-$18 million for that work… yeah, stay with football.

  13. I’m sure Aaron prepared well and will do an very good job with his hosting duties, but with no real background or formal education in entertainment or communications, it would be difficult task.

    There are a lot more guest hosts who’ve already taped their segments coming up.
    A lot of different voices and personalities to choose from, if they’re so inclined.

    Personally, I believe this is all just window dressing and a ratings grab anyway, I think it’s a foregone conclusion that Jeopardy producer, Mike Richards, will eventually take over Alex’s mantle.

    Still, it makes you wonder, it’s a far better gig than dodging 300 lb linemen, while freezing your ass off in December and January.
    I know a number of fans from the NFC North would be tickled pink over this kind of news.
    They’ve been whining and praying for Rodgers demise over the last several years.
    You read it on virtually every Packers’ news story on this site. 😉

  14. While there have been complaints about Dr. Oz, at least he knows what to do and is more than just a competent host versus very the field we’ve seen to date. I thought with all the hate he’d be a train wreck, but was pleasantly surprised. Aaron? He needs to have personality and seriousness all wrapped up in the package without being stiff. We liked Alex because he was comfortable in his skin, seasoned on TV for 55 years and knew what to do on stage.

  15. While I’m sure Rodgers will do well, LeVar Burton is the only correct answer here.

  16. Ken Jennings was the designated choice all along. The celebrity hosts are just a ratings ploy. Rodgers is just using it to play the manipulative game he plays – in an effort to gain the upper hand.

  17. I would retire too if i has a 32.5 passer rating in my last game vs. The bucs.

  19. Rodgers is the least self aware player, what are you talking about?

    And there’s no chance he gives up football for Jeopardy. He’ll make more in the remaining football years then hosting Jeopardy the next 20 years

  20. I think he should do it. That way the Packers Organization and fans can be trapped in a new magik man hell and with no franchise QB for years. The new Don Majkowski aka Jordan Jove.

  21. I don’t think Rodgers would command $10M a year as Jeopardy! host, even though that is what Alex was earning. Alex provided long-term ratings and stability to earn that much after years of hosting. I don’t believe a first contract would pay more than half that. Pretty big earnings hit, when he is lined up for $25M a year for 3 more years.

    If he thinks he has enough $ saved now, maybe he would take it. But the break even financially is years in the future.

  22. A lot of articles about a player who’s only great accomplishment was a decade ago.

  24. I hope so. I hate both Rodgers and Jeopardy, so it’s a win/win for me.

  25. He should set his own mark. Think big. Don’t ride on Alex coattails. Bring back Hollywood squares. Be a legend – not a substitute.

    Regards,

    Tony

  26. He could probably take the job and still win the Norris by week 10. Have you seen the rest of that division?

  27. Aaron Rodgers is too big for syndicated TV. And if you don’t believe me, just ask Aaron Rodgers.

  28. ariani1985 says:
    April 3, 2021 at 7:05 pm
    I would retire too if i has a 32.5 passer rating in my last game vs. The bucs.

    ———————-

    Rodgers had a 101 passer rating to Brady’s 73. Rodgers clearly outplayed Brady who threw 3 picks.

  29. markwri says: “I’m sick of reading about Aaron Rodgers… Blah blah blah… Stay away from the mic.”
    ————————

    You do know you have a CHOICE to skip articles, right?

    It’s weird. I don’t like knitting, but I certainly wouldn’t obsessively visit every knitting website just to post comments that I don’t like knitting…

  31. In spite of what Aaron Rodgers knows not everyone knows who the heck Aaron Rodgers is.

  32. Can’t believe everyone is so focused on how much money he can make. Dude has enough money already for 100 lifetimes. Maybe he thinks he will love the Jeopardy job and can do it for 20 years. Or maybe he loves football so much that he will play as long as possible. Or maybe he loves both and will be lucky enough to have to choose. I know it is the US and all, but it isn’t all about money.

  33. For $200.00 Known as the male equivalent of a Brides Maid in professional Sport…….

  34. cheeseisfattening says:
    April 3, 2021 at 6:53 pm
    I could not disagree more. I don’t think Rodgers has any clue how much his is disliked by most people.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    You are laughingly and cluelessly a member of your own club. I think I’d seek help if I needlessly hated as much as you do, for no reason. You have no clue who Rodgers is or what he’s about, other than kicking the ass of the team of your choice year after year after year. You hate for entertainment, which is sadder still.

  36. Best case scenario- retires from football for hosting duties on Jeopardy. Three years later it’s canceled.

  38. markwri says: “I’m sick of reading about Aaron Rodgers.”

    Then why click a story about Aaron Rodgers, and then read said story?

    I just ignore content I’m not interested in instead of complaining about content I’m not interested in…like an adult. 😉

  39. I give Rodgers a ton of credit for doing this. It takes a lot of guts for someone to leave their comfort zone in such a public way. I’m sure he did a good job when he taped the shows. I know I’ll be watching and I wish him the best.

