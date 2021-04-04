Josh McCown: Sam Darnold would embrace Jets return alongside rookie QB

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2021, 7:54 AM EDT
New York Jets v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

When the Jets took Sam Darnold with the third overall pick of the 2018 draft, they had Josh McCown on hand to serve as a veteran mentor for the rookie quarterback.

The two men have stayed close, which leaves McCown with some insight into how Darnold feels about the possibility of the Jets taking Zach Wilson or another quarterback with the second overall pick this year. The older quarterback said he’s seen no “negativity” from Darnold about the situation and suggested all could benefit from Darnold remaining on the roster.

“Can it be done? Absolutely,” McCown said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “In my mind, if you can’t get the value now for him, that’s absolutely how you go about it. I wouldn’t even call it a competition. I would just say, ‘We’re going to go with Sam as the guy and bring Zach along.’ If Sam knocks it out of the park, we’ll re-evaluate where we are a year from now. Sam would embrace it and be helpful, but he’d also go out and work hard and try to make the most of the opportunity to play this year — and put it back on them and make them have to make a tough decision at the end of the year. I think, if that happens, really and truly, everybody wins.”

Taking a quarterback while keeping Darnold has seemed like an unlikely route for the Jets to go, but it may be the way they wind up going if a robust trade market for Darnold fails to develop before or after this year’s draft.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Josh McCown: Sam Darnold would embrace Jets return alongside rookie QB

  1. But when the offseasons began we were reading story after story here how supposedly both Mariota and Darnold were in high demand around the league.

  2. Either that or McCown is projecting his feeling on his own career on Darnold. He’s had a very long career out of the role of “High draft pick who underwhelmed, then embraced the role of young QB mentor”.

    It’s just amazing how all of the predicted question mark QB’s of that draft class (Mayfield, Allen, Jackson) ended up franchise changers and the two that were the most overhyped are nearly journeyman already (Rosen/Darnold). Goes to show, unless your last name is Manning, pre draft hype is where a lot of those QB’s peak.

  3. Darnold probably feels like a million bucks knowing he’s headed out of NY and probably to a contender like Pittsburgh, New England, New Orleans or Washington where he will have greater opportunities to succeed.

  4. I can see a possible trade with Carolina for their second rounder. #39 should still land a starter. It most certainly won’t be New England.

  5. If you dont plan to start the rookie, trade the pic, simple as that. Dont over complicate things.

  6. In this whole Jets debacle the biggest mistake they made was not bringing Uncle Josh back in 2019. He was the best coach Sam has had

  7. I almost feel bad for Sam Darnold but on the other hand he is a USC QB

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.