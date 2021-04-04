Steelers tell season-ticket holders that prices won’t increase

Getty Images

Steelers fans anxious to get back to Heinz Field this year likely would pay a premium for the privilege of doing so. They won’t have to.

Via Dave Schofield of BehindTheSteelCurtain.com, the Steelers have informed season-ticket holders that prices won’t increase for 2021.

Given that the Steelers will have nine regular-season home games and only one home preseason game, the 10-ticket package already has greater value. In past years, season-ticket holders paid for eight real games and two glorified scrimmages.

The Steelers also are switching to all electronic ticketing, for the first time ever. In past years, customers could select the paper-ticket option.

Pittsburgh’s 2021 home slate consists of annual games against the Ravens, Browns, and Bengals, along with visits from the Broncos, Raiders, Bears, Lions, Titans, and Seahawks.

The Seattle game, a rematch of a regular-season contest from 2019, represents the 17th game under the expanded regular-season schedule.