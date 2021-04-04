Will two bye weeks return for NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

In 1993, and only in 1993, the NFL had two bye weeks. The one-year experiment stretched the regular season to 18 weeks.

Now, with the addition of a 17th game, the season permanently becomes an 18-week proposition, minimum. It also feels like a matter of time before the NFL adds an 18th game. At that time, or possibly before then, the league could bring back a second bye week.

The league has resisted returning to two byes because the networks didn’t like it. With every team getting two weeks off in an 18-week season, the week-in, week-out schedule became diluted.

But the circumstances have changed, and they will change some more. For starters, the league has expanded from 28 teams to 32 since 1993, which provides two extra games per week. More importantly, as legalized gambling spreads and as advances in technology allow for robust in-game, per-play betting by projecting images in real time from stadiums to homes and sports bars, the league and the networks will prefer having fewer games played at once.

That’s why it’s likely if not inevitable that the league eventually will expand broadcast windows, with four on Sundays (the London games could begin at 9:30 a.m. ET), two on Mondays, one on Tuesdays, one on Wednesdays, and one or two on Thursdays. (Friday and Saturday are off limits from Labor Day until mid-December, due to the broadcast antitrust exemption.)

A second bye would help to further limit the cluster of 1:00 p.m. ET games that becomes a dizzying experience for those who’d like to focus on one game at a time. Those six, seven, eight, nine, or 10 games played at once also represent missed opportunities to maximize in-game betting on any one contest.

Use of a second bye also would make it easier to justify a creative alignment of gaps between games, making it easier to fill in Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays without having players perform on insufficient rest.

Regardless, more is coming. More than 17 games. More than 18 weeks. Eventually, 18 games. Eventually, two byes.

(Eventually, more teams.)

4 responses to “Will two bye weeks return for NFL?

  1. Not to mention, two bye weeks also solves the NFL’s PR problem of “not caring about player health.” What player wouldn’t want an extra week of rest during the season?

  3. Don’t like 17 or 18 games. But since there is going to be 18 eventually, minus 2 preseason games for 1 regular season game and a bye. I like the idea of 2 MNF games (like they do on opening night) but the second game, since it would have to be a Mountain or Pacific time limits the teams that can be picked to 7 of them since it starts at 10:20 pm ET. Unless you make the first game starts at 6:00 pm ET and then you can have the second game start at 9:00 pm ET. As someone that lives on Pacific Time it doesn’t bother me much but someone on East/Central Time might want to watch both games. Don’t like the flexing from Sunday as now you have to make adjusted travel arrangements. Don’t like the idea of Tuesday or Wednesday. I realized how much more Thursday was interesting after they cancelled a couple of them during this year. Before I used to hate Thursday games.

  4. As a fan, more football is a good thing. Expanding rosters wouldn’t be bad either.

