Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT
With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap.

First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted.

A member of the 2020 Buccaneers who currently remains a free agent had a response to that message.

“Sign @ab,” said @ab, also known as Antonio Brown.

The Bucs want to sign Brown; last week, coach Bruce Arians said that offers have been made. Brown and the Bucs reportedly aren’t close on a new deal, however.

No other team has been linked to Brown. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly wants Brown in Seattle; the Seahawks have shown no indication that they will pursue him.

Hovering over a potential second season for Brown in Tampa Bay is the lingering civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape. Although it isn’t scheduled to go to trial until December, Brown inevitably will give sworn deposition testimony in the case. If he behaves during the deposition the way he behaved in the depositions held in the lawsuit arising from allegations that he trashed a Miami apartment, things could go off the rails for Antonio Brown.

  1. The Bucs got the best out of Brown last season. Going forward, they don’t need him. They have plenty of good receivers and he creates too many problems. The Bucs have made all the right moves this off season and will continue that trend by letting this guy walk.

  6. I mean, I’m sure the Bucs want to sign AB, too. I know Brady does, he hasn’t exactly been shy about it. But AB has to understand that giving him a lot of guaranteed money carries risks beyond the usual stuff like injuries or underperformance. AB has displayed bona fide insane behavior. If I were him, I’d take another cheap deal, do another year of head down, no nonsense work with Brady, put up numbers, maybe another ring, then go for one last payday next year. With two years of normal behavior under his belt it should be easier to get paid the big bucks.

  7. He’s talking about himself in the 3rd person – sure sign the ego is out of control. If Brady wants him back he’s going to have to turn into his baby sitter again.

  8. Brady got what he wanted to be coach and gm if he wants ab he will get him.

  9. He’s not worth more than 2.5 mill. That’s the going rate of a 3rd receiver, with no drama. He should take what they will give him

  10. He needs to take the offer that’s on the table. It’s the only one he is going to get.

