Austin Blythe: I just wanted to be in Kansas City

Getty Images

Former Rams center Austin Blythe chose to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs in free agency, reportedly choosing the two-time defending AFC champions over a similar offer from Los Angeles.

The Rams claimed Blythe off waivers in 2017 and he started 48 games for the club at guard and center. He played all 16 games at center last year for L.A., plus the team’s pair of playoff games.

But Blythe was born in Kansas City before his family moved up to Iowa, and told reporters on Monday that he always rooted for the Chiefs.

“I just wanted to be here,” Blythe said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “I wanted to come in and play for a great team and play along the offensive line wherever I fit.”

The Chiefs are largely rebuilding their offensive line after injuries sidetracked the group in 2020. Kansas City released left tackle Eric Fisher, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles, and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who is recovering from back surgery.

But the team signed coveted free agent guard Joe Thuney and brought in guard Kyle Long out of retirement. The club also brought back offensive tackle Mike Remmers, who mainly filled in at right tackle for Schwartz throughout the year.