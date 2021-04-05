Bucs announce deal with Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have officially announced the return of another member of their Super Bowl champions.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the latest of the team’s free agents to opt for another year in Tampa. Wide receiver Chris Godwin signed his franchise tag while defensive end Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, kicker Ryan Succop, and others have agreed to new contracts.

It’s the third straight year that Suh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. It will be his 12th NFL season overall.

Suh started every game for the Bucs last season and recorded 44 tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble in the regular season. He added 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in the postseason.