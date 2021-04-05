Jaleel Johnson, Lane Taylor visit Texans

Getty Images

The Texans have signed dozens of free agents this offseason and they aren’t done looking at options to join the roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that they had defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson and offensive lineman Lane Taylor in for visits.

Johnson was a 2017 fourth-round pick in Minnesota and he’s played his entire career for the Vikings. He started four games over his first three seasons, but started every game in 2020 and had 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the NFC North club.

Taylor joined the Packers in 2013 as an undrafted free agent and was a starter at left guard before injuries limited him to three games over the last two seasons. He injured his biceps in 2019 and tore his ACL in the first game of the 2020 season.