Jeff Gladney turns himself in on felony assault charge

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself into Dallas County Jail to face an assault charge from an April 2 incident.

KTVT reports that a warrant for third degree felony family violence assault had been issued for Gladney. He posted a $10,000 bond after his arrest on a charge that carries a possible jail sentence of two to 10 years.

Gladney is accused of assaulting a woman after she refused to show him her text messages. Per police records, she accused Gladney of shoving her face and pulling her toward the phone in an effort to unlock it via Face ID and then striking her with closed fists. He is also accused of strangling her and the report states detectives documented bruising.

Gladney was a first-round pick last season and appeared in every game for the Vikings.