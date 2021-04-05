Jeff Okudah to wear No. 23, Jamaal Williams gets No. 30

Getty Images

With newly signed running back Jamaal Williams taking No. 30, Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is getting a new number.

Okudah revealed on Twitter that he will wear No. 23 this season.

Williams wore No. 30 throughout his four-year career with the Packers. There’s been no word on whether Williams paid Okudah for the privilege of getting the number.

Okudah was the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft but struggled through a tough rookie season, and several members of the Lions’ front office and coaching staff have mentioned the importance of Okudah playing at a high level this year.

The Lions previously had a cornerback switch from No. 30 as a rookie to No. 23 in his second season when Darius Slay did it. Slay would go on to be a three-time Pro Bowler in Detroit, so perhaps there are some good vibes for Okudah’s new jersey number.