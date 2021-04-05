Jeopardy contestant takes shot at Packers’ field goal on Aaron Rodgers’ first show

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his debut as guest host on Jeopardy today, and one contestant took the opportunity to address the way the Packers’ season came to an end.

On Final Jeopardy, when the contestants write down their answers to the last clue, one contestant didn’t try to answer and instead referenced the ending of the Packers’ NFC Championship Game loss to the Buccaneers, when Packers coach Matt LaFleur chose to kick a field goal on fourth-and-goal instead of keeping Rodgers on the field to try to score a touchdown and tie the game with a two-point conversion.

“Who wanted to kick that field goal?” the contestant wrote.

Rodgers responded, “That is a great question. Should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it’s incorrect.”

After the Packers’ loss, Rodgers made clear that the field goal was not his decision, although he also said he understood LeFleur’s thinking.