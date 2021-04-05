Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers

Getty Images

Sam Darnold is on the move to Carolina.

The Jets have traded Darnold to the Panthers in the latest in a series of big moves surrounding quarterbacks this offseason.

The third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Darnold failed to live up to the Jets’ expectations that he would develop into a franchise quarterback. This year the Jets have the second overall pick in the draft and are sure to select a quarterback (likely BYU’s Zach Wilson) and that means it’s time for Darnold to head elsewhere.

The Panthers were known to be looking for an upgrade at quarterback this offseason, although it remains to be seen whether Darnold actually represents an upgrade, or whether he simply provides a backup to the incumbent starter, Teddy Bridgewater. There was some talk that the Panthers would swing for the fences with a huge trade for a franchise quarterback, but they may have decided that Bridgewater and Darnold competing for the job is the best they can do.

The Jets are reportedly getting a sixth-round pick in 2021 and a second-round pick and fourth-round pick in 2022 out of the deal.