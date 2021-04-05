Marcus Maye apparently not a fan of the Sam Darnold trade

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Sam Darnold will get a fresh start after the Jets sent him to the Panthers via trade on Monday.

But apparently not everyone was happy about the move.

Just after news broke that Darnold would be heading south, Jets safety Marcus Maye made his displeasure with the deal known on social media.

Maye’s tweet was short but effective — a simple facepalm emoji.

Maye played alongside Darnold for the last three seasons, but will likely be getting a new quarterback at No. 2 overall in the draft later this month. Maye recently signed his franchise tender to get under contract with New York for 2021.