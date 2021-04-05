Mike Vrabel: We have to continue to trust our process after Isaiah Wilson miss

Getty Images

Early in Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s press conference on Monday, he was asked about preparing for the draft without being able to meet with prospects in person due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Vrabel said that Zoom meetings have afforded the team more time with prospects than they had in past years and noted that the team gained comfort with the situation last year, although that was followed by a question about their 2020 first-round pick.

Tackle Isaiah Wilson played four snaps, got arrested twice, and served a team suspension in less than a full year with the Titans. They were able to trade him to the Dolphins — who have since released him — and Vrabel was asked what the team has learned as a result of their miss with Wilson.

“We have to continue to do our due diligence and trust in our process,” Vrabel said. “We’re excited about the guys we have from that draft coming back and hopefully we’ll be able to add to that this year.”

Wilson came up again later in the press conference in conjunction with 2020 free agent flop Vic Beasley when Vrabel was asked if he was confident that this year’s free agent additions “love ball” in a way neither of those players appeared to love it while in Tennessee. Vrabel said the team is confident the new arrivals do have that love and that they’re “comfortable” with the personnel process.