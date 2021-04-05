Ndamukong Suh: Staying in Tampa was always the ultimate goal

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh‘s return to the Buccaneers became official on Monday morning and Suh met the media later in the day to discuss his new pact.

It’s the third straight year that Suh has signed a one-year deal with the Bucs and it took him a little longer to come to an agreement than it took other teammates who became free agents last month. Suh told reporters that he did engage other teams in talks, but that his eyes were always on returning to his role in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles’ defense.

“Tampa was always the ultimate goal. I’m super-comfortable in that city . . . I love playing in Coach Bowles’ defense,” Suh said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

In addition to signing his $9 million deal, Suh has also won a Super Bowl and become the father of twins since the start of the new year so it’s little surprise that he said it has “been a great 2021 so far.”