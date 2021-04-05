Penei Sewell: Playing with Justin Herbert again would be “dream come true”

Getty Images

The Chargers need a left tackle. The draft’s top left tackle protected Justin Herbert‘s blindside at Oregon.

Penei Sewell has had conversations with the Chargers, he said Monday.

“To block for Herb again, man,” Sewell said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “I think it’s another dream and another, I guess a vision that would be fun, just like you said I blocked for Herb throughout this whole time I’ve been here in Oregon, and to have that chance, again to share the same field as him would be a dream come true.”

The Chargers, though, draft 13th, so they likely will have to trade up to have a shot at Sewell.

Sewell, who opted out of the 2020 season, weighed 331 pounds and ran a 5.09 40-yard dash at his pro day last week.

“For me, man, again, just go put on the tape,” Sewell said. “Everybody just go ahead and watch what I do, and it’s nobody can do what I do in this draft in the offensive tackle rooms. So, [I] bring something totally different to the table.”

The Chargers signed center Corey Linsley and guards Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi in free agency. They still have a glaring need at left tackle, though, and it appears they will fill that need in the draft.