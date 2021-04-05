Rams, 49ers have same projected win total for 2021

Posted by Mike Florio on April 5, 2021, 12:03 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

The PointsBet win totals for NFC West teams has a tie at the top. And not between the teams that finished atop the division in 2020.

The Rams and 49ers both have over-under numbers of 10.5, in a 17-game season.

It’s surprising on the surface. The Rams won 10 games in 2020 with Jared Goff at quarterback. The Rams by all appearances will be better in 2021, especially with Matthew Stafford replacing Goff.

The 49ers are in the midst of figuring out their post-Jimmy existence. Will he be the quarterback in 2021, or will the starter be the third overall pick in the draft? After a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, is there reason to think they’ll win at least five more games in 2021?

One reason to put the two teams at the same win total is this: The 17-game formula now entails three games that will vary based on placement in the division from the prior year. The Rams finished second in the NFC West, and the 49ers finished fourth. Where the Rams play the Giants, Buccaneers, and Ravens, the 49ers instead face the Eagles, Falcons, and Bengals.

For the Rams, it’s actually worse to have finished second than first, given that Seattle’s three corresponding games come against Washington, New Orleans, and Pittsburgh. Those three games could be regarded as, overall, easier than Giants, Bucs, Ravens.

The Seahawks still have a win projection of only nine, a surprising drop, given last year’s 12-4 finish. Maybe it’s premised in part on the possibility that Russell Wilson will be traded, which could spark a free fall in 2021. Or maybe the oddsmakers don’t believe in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

The Cardinals, a team that went 8-8 a year ago, have the lowest total in the division, with eight. This shows that the betting markets aren’t impressed with the upgrades the team has made, via the addition of J.J. Watt, A.J. Green, and Rodney Hudson. (The Cardinals also have lost Patrick Peterson, Haason Reddick, and perhaps Larry Fitzgerald.)

Again, I don’t bet. To me, the best bet for the NFC West as of right now seems to be the Rams, over 10.5.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Rams, 49ers have same projected win total for 2021

  1. Matt Stafford is not going to win a lot of games for the LAmbs. He has not won many for Detroit and a change of scenery with a new team, new teammates and a new offense is not going to make him a big winner. He has not done well against Seattle and he now has to play them twice a season. How many games the 9ers win will depend on whether Jimmy G. is the starter and that will depend on whether he is healthy or not. If he cannot start, then it will depend on which quarterback they pick with the 3rd overall pick.

  2. Familiarity with Kyle’s offense and newfound fire with Jimmy G at the helm makes the 9ers a no brainer. Fuggetaboutit.

  3. There’s money to be made in this Division. I’m confident that Seattle and AZ cover and I think both Rams and SF are likely to cover, as well. The NFCW will again be the toughest division and win more than its share of games.

  4. “After a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, is there reason to think they’ll win at least five more games in 2021?”

    Considering they had over 30 players on IR and key starters out for most of the season, yes its very likely to think they will win more than 5 games.

  5. This is a tough one. 49ers will be returning a lot of healthy players that I would describe as monsters. Lots of blue chip talent coming off injury that is still in its prime. The Rams have that great core on D but Donald is going to start to slow down. When that happens that D will look a lot like it did in the playoffs. All depends on who the 49ers will field for their QB.

  6. Kyle Shanahan:
    2017 6-10
    2018 4-12
    2019 13-3 (SB loss)
    2020 6-10

    10+ loss season in 3 of 4 years

  8. “After a disappointing 6-10 season in 2020, is there reason to think they’ll win at least five more games in 2021?”

    That half their roster, including some of their most important players were injured? Yeah, I’d think that is reason to believe they can turn it around if everyone comes back.

  9. californianewton says:
    April 5, 2021 at 12:09 pm
    Matt Stafford is not going to win a lot of games for the LAmbs. He has not won many for Detroit and a change of scenery with a new team, new teammates and a new offense is not going to make him a big winner.

    Guess someone forgot football is a team sport, and the Lions are a perennially bad franchise that produces perennially bad teams. And he was still pretty good despite it. Despite how much we want to think so (and by “we” I do not include “me”) the QB isn’t the sole driver of team performance, and often isn’t even the biggest. I think he will do just fine and I’ll take the over on that win total.

  10. Arizona brought in players that were good 5 years ago, now they are free falling down the backside of their careers. Murray stopped progressing towards the end of the season, once teams had more film on him, if that isn’t fixed it will be a tough season for Arizona. Niners should win pretty easily with Russ becoming a pariah concerned more about his stats then the team will cause Seattle to implode (unless they trade him). Rams get an immobile QB that will make the offense even more one-dimensional…see if boy genius gets canned or not since he still has yet to recover after Bill destroyed in him in the Superbowl.

  11. i predict Seattle will go 7-9 if Chris Carson is put on IR before the season begins. Russell Wilson is 11-12 when Chris Carson is not in the lineup from 2017 through 2020.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.