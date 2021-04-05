Report: Falcons have had “exploratory talks” about trading back from No. 4

Getty Images

There has never been an NFL Draft that started with four quarterbacks being taken with the first four picks, but it’s not hard to see that happening this year.

Jacksonville is set to take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, the Jets look like a good bet to take Zach Wilson at No. 2, and the 49ers made a big move to position themselves for a quarterback with the third pick. That brings us to the Falcons at No. 4 and it’s less clear what they could do.

They reworked Matt Ryan‘s contract to clear cap space and the move makes it unlikely they’ll be moving on from him before the end of the 2022 season. They could still take a quarterback to groom behind Ryan, of course, or they pick a player like Kyle Pitts in hopes of making Ryan even more productive.

Atlanta could also trade the pick to another team. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they’ve had “exploratory talks” about such a deal with the start of the draft growing closer. If they do make a deal, it seems likely that it would be with a team moving to assure themselves of a quarterback and that seems likely to lead to a little history being made at the top of the draft.