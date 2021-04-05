Report: Panthers will exercise Sam Darnold’s fifth-year option

April 5, 2021
After trading for quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday, the Panthers aren’t planning to let him hit free agency in 2022.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports Carolina will exercise Darnold’s fifth-year option. Carolina has the choice to do so, as Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The Panthers gave up a sixth-round pick in 2021 plus a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for Darnold, so it stands to reason that they would like to keep him around for more than one year.

Darnold’s fifth-year option salary is projected to be $18.9 million.

The quarterback has thrown for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 38 starts since entering the league. Darnold completed 59.6 percent of his passes in 2020 for 2,208 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His 72.7 passer rating was last among 35 qualified passers.

  1. I hope for the Panthers sake they have a good Oline and receivers and at least competent RBs, plus a good OC.
    With all that Darnold can be so-so.
    He’s too erratic to be good.
    HE makes too many bad decisions.
    A turnover wipes out a couple of nice plays.

  4. Darnold had 3 years to show something. I know his situation was terrible…but aside from a handful of some big throws, there were some terrible interceptions, fumbles, and–open receivers he would miss badly. The “I’m seeing ghosts” game vs the patriots…some REAL clunkers. A lot more terrible games and moments than positive ones. The Jets did him no favors with two incompetent coaching staffs to guide him, and the former GM not putting any decent resources into an offensive line or WRs to throw to. This is likely the best coach/gm combo the jets have had in forever. They need a QB on a new rookie contract….and a fresh start. Darnold seems like a quality person, I wish him the best in a fresh start. Joe Brady will be his best OC in forever and he gets to play with Robby Anderson again….they had good chemistry at times.

    I know Darnold has a lousy situation, but…I don’t see how they could keep him when they had a shot at some very good QB prospects…and that rookie contract again is huge.

  5. wow….so not only do you give up a 2, a 4, and a 6 for the worst QB in the NFL the last 3 years not named Mitch Trubisky, but you then also commit 25 million dollars to him?

    Rhule better know what he’s doing, becuase he’s either going to look like a genius or a dunce for this one.

