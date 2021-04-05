Sammy Watkins: I had my best times playing for Greg Roman

Getty Images

During a press conference on Monday, wide receiver Sammy Watkins said that it is time for the world to see the best of him and that he believes he’s capable of providing that kind of performance in his first season with the Ravens.

Watkins’ best statistical seasons came in his first two years in the league. He had 65 catches for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie in 2014 and then followed that up with 60 catches for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns.

The offensive coordinator for the Bills in his second season was Greg Roman and Watkins will be playing for Roman again in Baltimore. On Monday, Watkins referenced their past association as reason for optimism about the year ahead.

“I know he don’t get all the accolades and Greg don’t be up there with all the other high offensive coordinators, but when I was at Buffalo, I had my best times with him. . . . So I can’t complain,” Watkins said. “I know he’s going to do well getting the ball, not only in my hands, Hollywood [Marquise Brown], and whatever receivers that we draft or whatever receivers are there. And Lamar [Jackson] will have fun throwing the ball around and passing it. Just making plays. I think that’s the most critical thing.”

Watkins was in a Chiefs Offense that featured Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as the leading lights in the receiving game. The Ravens don’t have the same kind of firepower, which would make a return to that 2015 form all the more welcome in Baltimore.