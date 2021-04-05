Scott Fitterer: We’ll find Teddy Bridgewater’s right place, whether here or elsewhere

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 5, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT
The Panthers trade for quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday seems to signal the end of the road for Teddy Bridgewater‘s time with the franchise.

General Manager Scott Fitterer didn’t come out and say that explicitly in his press conference to discuss the trade. But he came close.

“We’re going to find the right place [for Bridgewater], whether it’s here or someplace else,” Fitterer said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Fitterer also noted that he had talked with Bridgewater and his agent on Monday, and all parties are on the same page. The trade won’t stop Carolina from selecting a QB in the upcoming draft, either.

Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games for the Panthers in 2020 — his first year as a full-time starter since suffering a career-threatening knee injury just before the start of the 2016 season. But Bridgewater was consistently unable to propel the team to wins in late-game situations, which was one factor for why the club was looking to upgrade the position this offseason.

  1. He played well, would have helped if McCaffrey wasn’t injured. Didn’t have much of a chance. I would rather Dallas have let Dak walk and got either Darnold, pretty low draft picks and base salary, or Bridgewater – spent the money somewhere else on the team.

  2. Bridgewater hasn’t been setting the football world on fire lately. Unless he’s delusional or wants a ridiculous amount of money, you could do a lot worse for a backup to Darnold.

  3. Rhule’s play calling and game management late in games should be looked at. Case in point against the Vikings, the Panthers should have milked the clock and run the ball with a couple of minutes to go and force the Vikes to burn their timeouts. Yet they call pass plays which stop the clock. Then their defense puts no pressure on Cousins and he marches down the field and scores. Everyone knows you need to pressure Cousins. That was a game he gave away. I don’t see it with this guy.

  4. If Carolina wants wins, they traded for the wrong guy because the Jets got so few wins last season that they have the second overall pick in the draft. Sam Darnold may well give Carolina what they are looking for eventually but to just hand the job to him is not a smart move if they really wants to win more games in 2021. I think Bridgewater would welcome a trade to New Orleans, where he went unbeaten as starter in 2019.

