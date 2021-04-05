Scott Fitterer: We’ll find Teddy Bridgewater’s right place, whether here or elsewhere

Getty Images

The Panthers trade for quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday seems to signal the end of the road for Teddy Bridgewater‘s time with the franchise.

General Manager Scott Fitterer didn’t come out and say that explicitly in his press conference to discuss the trade. But he came close.

“We’re going to find the right place [for Bridgewater], whether it’s here or someplace else,” Fitterer said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com.

Fitterer also noted that he had talked with Bridgewater and his agent on Monday, and all parties are on the same page. The trade won’t stop Carolina from selecting a QB in the upcoming draft, either.

Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games for the Panthers in 2020 — his first year as a full-time starter since suffering a career-threatening knee injury just before the start of the 2016 season. But Bridgewater was consistently unable to propel the team to wins in late-game situations, which was one factor for why the club was looking to upgrade the position this offseason.