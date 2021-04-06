Alex Cappa earns most in performance-based pay for 2020

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association on Tuesday sent agents the numbers on performance-based pay for the 2020 season.

Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa earned a league-high $622,056 in extra pay after starting 16 games for the Super Bowl champions, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports. The money is a reward to low-earning players who start a lot of games and play a lot of snaps.

Payouts will be deferred to 2024 or later, as agreed upon during last year’s CBA negotiations amid a salary-cap shortfall, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Cappa earned $750,000 in base pay in 2020 but played all 1,070 offensive snaps in the regular season.

The other top earners in performance-based pay for 2020, per Volin, are:

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum, $604,185

Bills CB Taron Johnson, $578,749

Rams OL Austin Corbett $572,736

Broncos CB Amani Oruwariye $572,067

Bears OL Germain Ifedi $570,571

Steelers OL Chukwuma Okorafor $567,469

Vikings OL Dakota Dozier $561,951

Patriots OL Mike Onwenu $554,792