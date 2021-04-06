Broncos to sign Shamar Stephen

Getty Images

The Broncos are adding some veteran depth on their defensive line.

Former Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen has agreed to terms with the Broncos, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports.

Stephen was cut by the Vikings in a move that cleared $3.75 million off Minnesota’s salary cap last month.

The Vikings selected Stephen in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL draft. He spent four seasons in Minnesota, then one in Seattle, then returned to Minnesota for two more years. Last year he played 62 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps, most of any defensive lineman on the roster, and also played 20 percent of Minnesota’s special teams snaps.