Carlos Dunlap: Russell Wilson told me he’s here to stay

Getty Images

After the Seahawks re-signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap last month, quarterback Russell Wilson shared an enthusiastic response to the news and Wilson had a hand in making sure that Dunlap returned to Seattle.

Comments from Wilson earlier in the offseason led to speculation about his future with the Seahawks and Dunlap told reporters on Tuesday that the prospect of Wilson leaving the team was weighing on his mind as he considered the team’s contract offer. Dunlap said he reached out to Wilson for assurance about his plans and got the answer he wanted to hear.

“He told me he’s with us, and here to stay. Go Hawks,” Dunlap said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com.

There’s been little sign that there’s a real chance of Wilson heading elsewhere before the 2021 season and his responses to Dunlap’s return and other moves the team has made suggest that he’s feeling positive about the team’s work this offseason. That may not put all of his concerns to bed permanently, but it looks like enough for everyone to move forward for the time being.