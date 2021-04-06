Colts hoping to evaluate Jacob Eason more this offseason

Getty Images

The Colts made a trade for Carson Wentz this offseason and that solved the question of who their starter will be in the wake of Philip Rivers’ retirement.

It’s less clear who will be the No. 2 in Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett signed with the Dolphins, which leaves 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason as the only quarterback behind Wentz.

That would seem to give Eason an inside track on the backup gig, but quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich pointed out one snag in that approach. Eason never played a snap last season, took relatively few reps during a truncated training camp, and had no preseason action to give the Colts a full picture of what he can do.

“It’s pretty incomplete,” Milanovich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve watched him at Washington, I watched his training camp stuff. I watched some of the scrimmages he played in, and he did some really nice things. He obviously has a big, big arm, can make all the throws. . . . Until you see a guy play, it’s really hard to make an evaluation.”

The lack of a book on Eason hasn’t pushed the Colts to acquire a seasoned backup at this point. The NFL has said they expect in-person work this offseason and having that come to fruition would help the team be sure that’s the right way to go.