Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: First plaintiff sought $100K before filing suit

Posted by Josh Alper on April 6, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT
At a press conference at lawyer Tony Buzbee’s office on Tuesday, a woman named Ashley Solis revealed that she is the plaintiff in the first sexual assault lawsuit filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While it was the first time Solis publicly revealed her identity, it was not the first time Watson’s camp became aware that she was making those allegations. Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin released emails between Scott Gaffield, the general counsel for Watson’s agency Athletes First and Buzbee’s office regarding a demand of $100,000 to avoid the lawsuit while noting that Solis said she is not “doing this just for money.”

Hardin’s statement shares an email from Gaffield saying that they “don’t believe that the alleged facts show that Deshaun did anything wrong with regards to Ms. Solis” while asking “if Ms. Solis wanted to either help us understand the rationale behind the $100k demand or come back with a different figure.” It also includes Buzbee’s response from February 19.

“We made a legit demand. You rejected it,” Buzbee wrote. “We won’t be making another or bid against ourselves. We also won’t be having an extended dialogue about why you think your client did nothing wrong or how you want this to be a “learning” experience for your “high profile athlete,” as you refer to him. This is Houston, Texas. Perhaps you should find him a lawyer here so you can apprise both you and your client of the landscape here and who you are dealing with. Talk soon.”

Gaffield prepared a statement that was also included with the release from Hardin’s office.

“My email exchanges with Mr. Buzbee and [Buzbee’s associate] Ms. Brandfield-Harvey were very clear,” Gaffield wrote. “We did not think that the facts showed that Deshaun did anything wrong with their client. We believed then — and fully believe now — that Deshaun learned a lesson about putting himself in this type of situation by interacting with people he does not know. As the emails show, we were willing to continue discussions on Deshaun’s behalf to explore ways to prevent a lawsuit and a public spectacle. But Mr. Buzbee informed us that he was unwilling to do so. We expect that this matter will be resolved in court.”

40 responses to “Deshaun Watson’s lawyer: First plaintiff sought $100K before filing suit

  6. I have a feeling that $100,000 will very soon sound like a bargain to Watson. It may turn out to have been the price for the rest of his life as he knew it.

  7. Wow…if true – Deshawn and his lawyer completely blew this by not paying it. Now she is in line to get 10x that -/ PLUS Deshawn is going to lose $15M + in salary with his suspension.

  8. $100k x 22 plaintiffs = 2.2 million, a figure which probably now seems like a bargain, versus what this will eventually cost Watson.

  10. If the timing and the close proximity between the owner of the Texans and this Buzzbee fellow does not strike you in any way as peculiar, then you have zero intuition. Not to add the fact there wasn’t a weapon or any language used here or shown to us that proves he made anyone do anything. What happened to calling the police at the scene of a crime? Not to say he didn’t do anything over the boundary, but sex trafficking sounds waaaay too much here!

  11. IF Watson would have paid the $100K, you can bet that Buzbee would have demanded the same for every one of the other “plaintiffs”.

    This sure sounds like a shakedown. Buzbee was counting on the fact that Watson would know that simply being accused of these crimes would cost him millions in future revenue.

    The timing of the accusations, just when other teams would start bidding to get Watson, likely played into Buzbee’s decision to create the lawsuits.

  12. “We believed then — and fully believe now — that Deshaun learned a lesson about putting himself in this type of situation by interacting with people he does not know.”

    ——————————————————————————-

    Apparently not because one of the latest allegations was from March of this year.

  13. All the people here saying he should have paid are assuming guilt against this brother already and that is sad.

  15. I don’t see how the league can suspend him without pay without doing anything. Is he just suppose to just pay these gold diggers whenever they come ask for money. He should have the right to defend himself in court. But either way lets says if he is guilty i don’t see how these victims get paid. Assuming the Texans got after his signing bonus for the contract extension that takes away 27 million plus all the endorsement he will lose he will end up filing for bankruptcy and these girls get no money.

  16. If he did nothing wrong, and I’m not saying he did or didn’t, why would your response be “come back with a different number”

    And how does it seem like he learned his lesson in this type of situation. I definitely don’t think he did

  17. Sniff, sniff. Believe me. I am a “victim” who wants to get paid. I mean that’s the most important thing here.

  18. This is Houston, Texas. Perhaps you should find him a lawyer here so you can apprise both you and your client of the landscape here and who you are dealing with. Talk soon.”

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Buzbee personifies the old saying: “The only thing wrong with Texas is that it’s full of Texans.”

    Can’t we just give it back to Mexico and be done with it already?

  19. I’m going to set the over/under on how many times Buzbee used the word “uppity” today at 2.5.

    How about thumbs up for over and thumbs down for under.

  20. One thing is for sure. Hardin is already a winner here with his retainer and legal fees, and Buzbee is already a big winner in terms of free advertising. Hasn’t even gone to court yet and the attorneys are victorious already, and only stand to make much more.

  21. Didn’t watch the video, so not sure, but is her quote “it’s not just about the money” entirely accurate? The word JUST has HUGE meaning for Watson’s defense – it can literally be read as “this IS about money and other things”.

    Dunno folks. Is someone that feels violated really thinking about money? Don’t get me wrong, with this many people accusing him, I don’t doubt that he’s done MORE than a little wrong here – but any accuser saying “it’s not just about the money” is weak at best.

  22. smartestguyintheroom says:
    April 6, 2021 at 5:15 pm
    Pretty damning. Nothing but a shakedown.
    _______________________
    Making a settlement demand is not a “shakedown.” It’s a settlement offer. It means very little as to whether the underlying allegations are true or not. Our civil justice system is designed to strongly encourage settlements. A pre-litigation settlement demand is extremely common. And, yes, I’m an attorney involved in civil litigation every day.

  23. Man this is getting insanely messier by the day. Outside of my opinions on Tony Buzbee being an attention seeker, I really don’t know what to think. In the case of some athletes that I won’t name, there’s been room to see that they have done some inappropriate things. But the further this one goes the more back and forth and convoluted it becomes

  24. Probably should’ve paid her. Now you’ve got 21 other women who’ve come forward lol

  25. Why isn’t anybody talking about the fact that this is happening at a time where Watson and the Texans are navigating an unamicable split? Remember a few years ago when Dez Bryant was looking for a new contract and all of a sudden this mystery “Walmart Video” threatened to make the Ray Rice situation look like a play fight?

    ps – the video doesn’t and never did exist. It is impossible to trust anybody’s word in these situations when millions of dollars are at stake.

  27. I haven’t seena denial that he didn’t sexually assault them. Just a lot of lawyer deflectionary attempts.

    He’ll be paying a lot more than that now.

  28. It’s not about money… but your initial conversation is a 100k shakedown with absolutely no room to negotiate. In my opinion, Watson looks bad as more potential victims come forward. But Buzbee looks even worse with his false claims (it’s not about money, we’re not going to be in the media, etc) and the way he has handled this overall. If I were a potential victim, I would run as far away from Buzbee as I could and hire someone else.

  29. 22 or 24 women whatever the number is and not one of them went to the police? Right

  31. ‘Come back with a different figure”… means that Watson did something to this lady,but they didn’t want pay 100 grand to make her go away. Why else would they say that?

  32. Lawyers for the plantiffs usually provide free service in these lawsuits and will only get paid if they win, but if they win they take most of the money.

  33. Who is afraid to surmise that this whole show isnt being orchestrated by the Texans….saves them a ton of cash to dump a player that doesnt want to be there…just a thought?

  35. It’s not about money, but she never went to the cops and asked for money before filing the lawsuit…I’m going to go out on a limb and guess she wasn’t going to donate that money to organizations that help victims of sexual assault…

  36. Those who say Watson should have paid the 100k seem to forget that would have been the floor for the other 20+ alleged victims. It appears Buzbee didn’t account for Watson not falling for his shakedown attempt, nor did he ever intend for the Houston Police Department to get involved.

    The Houston Police Department should look at this from all angles and determine if Watson is a serial sexual assaulter and/or the victim of extortion.

  37. chawkup says:
    April 6, 2021 at 5:53 pm
    smartestguyintheroom says:
    April 6, 2021 at 5:15 pm
    Pretty damning. Nothing but a shakedown.
    _______________________
    Making a settlement demand is not a “shakedown.” It’s a settlement offer. It means very little as to whether the underlying allegations are true or not. Our civil justice system is designed to strongly encourage settlements. A pre-litigation settlement demand is extremely common. And, yes, I’m an attorney involved in civil litigation every day.
    ———————————————

    I am aware how civil litigation works. I am not saying it’s a shakedown on the basis of one settlement proposal. That is but one piece of the puzzle. Buzbee has trotted out 22 of these suits at this time, so there are many pieces to evaluate in the overall puzzle. To this point he has not presented any credible evidence despite his insistence that he has and will. Will he at some point? We shall see. Hardin has at least provided evidence that refuted Buzbee’s claims of HPD involvement (at that time) and of Buzbee grandstanding and rolling out vague intimidation tactics about not knowing the local landscape. I’m sure that is also done all the time, again, for intimidation as part of a shakedown. Now that HPD is involved, let’s see what they uncover. My guess is nothing, and not because of Hardin family connections that Buzbee is already claiming. He’s trying to distract from the facts, use intimidation and scare Watson into a settlement. Those are tactics civil litigators use. Often as part of a shakedown.

  38. Had he paid the one off the attorney had another 21 in line.. Dont think that attorney was stopping after the 1st payment…

  39. Look, none of us knows what happened between Watson and any of these therapists. But we DO know that Buzbee has handled this situation like a snake oil salesman and con man. He has done nothing to help the credibility of the accusers.

    This whole thing feels off and slimy. It feels like a public lynching – and yes, I chose that word on purpose.

    To people asking why McNair would be involved – because at some point teaching Watson (and present & future Texans) a lesson about respect and who’s really in charge? That may be crazy, but you tell me that Buzbee’s tactics have seemed like an attempt to take allegations of sexual assault seriously.

  40. I’m of the opinion that Watson did behave inappropriately with some or all of these women. I am also of the opinion that these women and their lawyer are a collection of gold diggers and vultures who care more about a payday than getting justice for sexual assault.

