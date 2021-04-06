Duke Tobin: We’ll see if there are things that can be worked out with Geno Atkins

Getty Images

Longtime Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was set to cost $14.7 million against the salary cap in 2021 before Cincinnati released him last month.

The eight-time Pro Bowler played only eight games while dealing with a shoulder injury in 2020, and was on the field for just 119 snaps.

But with Atkins still on the free agent market, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said there’s a possibility of the former fourth-round pick returning to the franchise.

“Geno is one of the greatest players in franchise history and one of the best defensive tackles of the last decade,” Tobin said on the Bengals Booth podcast, via the team website. “He gave us what he had last year … We’ll see if there are things that can be worked out. If it is, great. If not, I think we’ve got other guys that can fill the role.”

Cincinnati has Mike Daniels, Renell Wren, Josh Tupou, D.J. Reader, and Kahlil McKenzie returning at defensive tackle and signed former Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi in free agency last month.