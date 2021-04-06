First person who sued Deshaun Watson reveals her identity and speaks out

Getty Images

Three weeks ago today, a lawsuit for sexual assault was filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Tuesday, the plaintiff — who previously sued under the Jane Doe pseudonym — has disclosed her identity and spoken to the media.

At a press conference called by attorney Tony Buzbee, Ashley Solis attended and made a statement regarding her interactions with Watson.

“I’m here to take back the power and take back control,” Solis said. “I’m a survivor of assault and harassment.”

She said that Watson assaulted and harassed her on March 30, 2020 “in my own home, doing what I love most, massage therapy.”

“Some days I feel like a hero, other days I feel like a failure,” she explained, adding that she replays the interaction over and over in her head.

“I can no longer practice the profession I love the most without my hands shaking during the session,” she said. “I got into massage therapy to heal people. To heal their minds and bodies. To bring peace to their souls. Deshaun Watson has robbed me of that.”

She said that she has suffered panic attacks, anxiety, depression.

“We were all deceived into thinking Deshaun Watson was a good guy, and unfortunately we know that good guys can do terrible things,” Solis said.

“People say that I’m doing this just for money,” she added. “That is false. I come forward now so that Deshaun Watson does not assault another woman.”

Buzbee said that Solis had spoken with the Houston Police Department, and that at least one other person has as well.