Jets loaded with picks in next two drafts

The bad news for the Jets is they have a lot of holes on their roster. The good news is few teams are as well equipped as the Jets to improve their roster in the draft.

The Jets have the second overall pick in this year’s draft, plus the second pick in every other round except the seventh (which they traded to San Francisco), and they have a wealth of picks beyond that, both this year and next year.

Trading Sam Darnold brought in a sixth-round pick from the Panthers this year, plus a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick next year. Trading Jamal Adams got the Jets a first-round pick and a third-round pick from Seattle this year, plus a first-round pick from Seattle next year.

Add it all up, and the Jets have two first-round picks, a second-round pick, two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks and two sixth-round picks this year, and two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks and three sixth-round picks next year.

That’s no guarantee of success. But it gives the Jets the picks they need to make a big turnaround.