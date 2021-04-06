Jets loaded with picks in next two drafts

April 6, 2021
The bad news for the Jets is they have a lot of holes on their roster. The good news is few teams are as well equipped as the Jets to improve their roster in the draft.

The Jets have the second overall pick in this year’s draft, plus the second pick in every other round except the seventh (which they traded to San Francisco), and they have a wealth of picks beyond that, both this year and next year.

Trading Sam Darnold brought in a sixth-round pick from the Panthers this year, plus a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick next year. Trading Jamal Adams got the Jets a first-round pick and a third-round pick from Seattle this year, plus a first-round pick from Seattle next year.

Add it all up, and the Jets have two first-round picks, a second-round pick, two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, two fifth-round picks and two sixth-round picks this year, and two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a third-round pick, two fifth-round picks and three sixth-round picks next year.

That’s no guarantee of success. But it gives the Jets the picks they need to make a big turnaround.

  2. It’s not about the picks it’s about what you do with the picks. Douglas has a tremendous opportunity but that is all it is.

  5. Advice to the Jets from a random fan: the common denominator I’ve seen from their bad teams over the last decade since Ferguson and Mangold moved on/retired has been weak offensive line groups. Fix that.

  6. The amount of picks mean nothing unless you have the right guy picking.For the 1st time in over a decade the Jets seem to have the right person and people in place to have a successful draft.

  7. Most people assume that the Jets will pick Zach Wilson after Jacksonville picks Trevor Lawrence, but what if they pick Mac Jones instead. He is from Alabama, and he won the national championship. Those things count. Besides, Joe Namath is also from Alabama. May be they will think that drafting another Alabama alum will bring them back to glory days.

  8. “But it gives the Jets the picks they need to make a big turnaround.”

    …but we’re talking about the Jets here.

  9. Well PFT posted an article shortly ago about how the Jets failed to sign extensions to any first rounder over the last six drafts. Also, I just heard on the radio an analyst talking about the 4 players that were drafted with the picks traded to get Darnold, all of whom are good to very good players. So, yea, the Jets.

  10. They have all the holes in their roster because of their inability to draft, having all those picks means nothing as almost all will either be cut or traded within the first 3 years. The inability to draft has been going on through several GM/coach combos which leaves the blame on the owner which hasn’t change. Unless Woody has decided not to be involved, especially after being away for four years, this has the setting as being a historically bad draft for the Jets.

