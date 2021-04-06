Joe Douglas: Keeping Sam Darnold wouldn’t have been best situation for anyone

Getty Images

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met the media on Tuesday to discuss the decision to trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

Douglas said that the team may have made a different choice if they were picking “a little bit later” than second overall in the first round, but that’s where they landed in a draft with some highly regarded quarterback prospects. Former Jets quarterback Josh McCown suggested recently that Darnold would have embraced competing with and playing alongside a rookie, but Douglas said the team felt that would be more problematic than parting ways with their 2018 first-round pick.

“Ultimately we felt that wouldn’t be the best situation for Sam, the rookie quarterback, coach [Robert] Saleh, his staff and the locker room,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Douglas conceded that it is a “fair assessment” that the Jets will be taking a quarterback and noted that “this was an opportunity to hit the reset button financially.” The consensus opinion is that it will be Zach Wilson, but Douglas said the team is still working through their process with the draft a few weeks away.