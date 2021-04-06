Mike Vrabel: We’re excited to add Josh Reynolds

Getty Images

The Titans brought in wide receiver Josh Reynolds on a one-year deal in part to help replace Corey Davis.

Tennessee’s former No. 5 overall pick in 2017, Davis had his best season in 2020, catching 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He parlayed that into a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $27 million guaranteed with the Jets.

Reynolds came much cheaper, with a base salary of $1 million and a $750,000 signing bonus. But with an opportunity for a larger role, Reynolds could have some untapped potential for the Tennessee offense.

“We’re excited to add Josh. He was somebody that we talked to as he was in the process of making decisions, and talked to him about the opportunity. And he’ll have an opportunity just like most of those wide receivers to compete, to play, understand our system,” head coach Mike Vrabel said in his Monday press conference. “I think Josh is versatile. I think he can play inside, I think he can play outside. He’s really continued to build confidence as he’s going into now his fifth year.”

Reynolds caught 52 passes for 618 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2020 while receiving the most playing time of his career. He recorded 113 receptions for 1,450 yards and nine TDs in his first four years with the Rams.