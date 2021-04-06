NFL: We are monitoring “deeply disturbing” allegations against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The first woman to file a lawsuit accusing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault revealed her identity and spoke to the media at a press conference with lawyer Tony Buzbee on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis called herself “a survivor of assault and harassment” at the hands of Watson, who faces 21 other civil lawsuits alleging similar behavior during massages with female masseuses. Watson is also the subject of a criminal investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The NFL did not comment on the start of that investigation, but NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy did issue a comment on Tuesday.

“The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously,” McCarthy said in a statement to PFT. “Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter.”

A league source told PFT that the league has been in contact with Buzbee. It’s unclear when the league might take any action, including placing Watson on the Commissioner Exempt list while the investigations play out. If they do and Watson changes course by reporting for work with the Texans, he would be placed on paid leave.