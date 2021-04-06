Nick Saban says 49ers didn’t talk to him about Mac Jones at Pro Day

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 6, 2021, 1:23 PM EDT
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama
Getty Images

Since the 49ers traded up to the third overall pick in the draft, a consensus has emerged that they plan to draft Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. But they haven’t tipped their hand to Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban said on the Dan Patrick Show today that the 49ers attended Alabama’s Pro Day but didn’t show an outsized interest in Jones.

“[Kyle Shanahan] didn’t ask me a thing. I stood right next to him. I said hi to him. John Lynch too. They didn’t ask me a thing. Maybe they thought they weren’t allowed to,” Saban said, via Andrew Perloff.

Saban has previously expressed surprise that teams don’t talk to him more before drafting Alabama players, saying that other than Bill Belichick, he rarely hears from an NFL coach or GM who wants to know more about the players Saban has coached. So the 49ers not talking to Saban about Jones isn’t necessarily unusual, as they continue to hold their cards close to the vest.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Nick Saban says 49ers didn’t talk to him about Mac Jones at Pro Day

  3. I wonder if Shanahan and Lynch are baiting Jets head coach Saleh. They like Jones openly so much that may be it will trick Saleh into picking Jones, leaving Zach Wilson available for the 49ers. May be the 49ers would rather draft Wilson than Jones. Who knows?

  4. There are plenty of examples of teams drafting someone that “never talked to” the coach, player, or agent. Somehow, they get their information. Or maybe they have a different target. Who knows at this time of the year.

  5. Can’t see Jones/SF happening whatsoever, at least not at #3.

    I just can’t imagine the Niners making a rookie their starter when their team is one of the most talented in the league and one of the real contenders.

    By the time a rookie learns the offense enough to lead them to the playoffs the team will have missed it’s opportunity with all that talent.

    My guess is they are going to trade that pick to the Vikings for Cousins. Then trade Jimmy G back to the Pats for a 2nd rounder.

  6. Didn’t Mac Jones have a crappy pro day? Don’t Alabama QB’s have a history of laying an egg in the NFL. Good reason for all of this. Jones is not worthy of a first round pick.

  7. Sept 1st 2020: “Mac Jones? Who is Mac Jones?”
    April 1, 2021: Niners going all in on Mac Jones at 3!”

    Considering Shannahan’s offense, Trey Lance is the only QB that plugs right in due to under center and play action experience

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.