Panthers sign J.T. Ibe, Jalen Julius

Getty Images

The Panthers signed defensive backs J.T. Ibe and Jalen Julius, Darin Gantt of the team website reports.

Ibe, a safety, spent four seasons at Rice, including redshirting as a true freshman while recovering from a knee injury. His last two college seasons came at South Carolina as a graduate transfer.

As a senior in 2019, Ibe made 46 tackles and three pass breakups.

Julius played running back, receiver, cornerback and kick returner in high school before signing with Ole Miss. He played cornerback for four seasons at Ole Miss, including a redshirt season as a true freshman, before moving to safety.

Julius signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019.