Panthers sign Martez Ivey

Getty Images

The Panthers have added some more depth along the offensive line.

Carolina has signed Martez Ivey to a one-year deal, agents Robert Bailey and Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ivey went undrafted out of Florida in 2019 and signed with the Patriots. But New England cut him when reducing the roster to 53 at the start of the regular season. Ivey then played in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers in early 2020 before the league folded. He did not sign with another club last season.

Ivey recently participated in Florida’s Pro Day, where he likely caught the Panthers’ eye while going through the workout.