Penei Sewell: I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions

Getty Images

It looks like the first three players selected in this year’s draft will be quarterbacks and that run could extend through at least the fourth pick, which would leave teams in the Top 10 looking at other positions with a lot of possible choices.

One of those possibilities is tackle Penei Sewell, who ranked near the top of many boards before and after opting out of Oregon’s 2020 season. Teams got to see Sewell on the field at last week’s Pro Day workout and they got to hear from him on Monday.

While there are other highly regarded tackles in the draft pool, Sewell said “nobody can do what I do” as a blocker.

“I like to play real physical,” Sewell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I like to use my body type to my advantage and to really get up under people’s chin and to really showcase my mentality. I’m coming off the ball every play with violent intentions and that nothing less is coming from that.”

The Bengals have the fifth pick and have frequently been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Sewell. The Dolphins, Lions, and Panthers follow them and could all consider a player with those intentions as an upgrade to their offenses.