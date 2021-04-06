Report: Panthers allow Teddy Bridgewater to talk to teams about trade

April 6, 2021
After the Panthers announced Monday’s trade for quarterback Sam Darnold, their General Manager Scott Fitterer said that they would find the right place for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater whether it was with the Panthers or another team.

Bridgewater will reportedly be involved in the process of finding that place. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have given Bridgewater permission to speak to other teams about a possible trade.

There does not appear to be any place in the league where Bridgewater would be a sure starter, but teams like the Broncos, Patriots, and Texans could be in the market for competition for quarterbacks already on the roster. He could also be appealing  as a mentor/bridge to teams set to take a quarterback early in this year’s draft or to clubs without an experienced backup.

Rapoport adds that the Panthers are open to keeping Bridgewater, but the signs seem to point in another direction in Carolina.

  1. Why are they wasting his time? No one’s going to trade for the healthier version of Alex Smith. Just release him and let him move onto his next backup opportunity!

  2. If they roll with Sam Darnold, carolina will be historically bad. Not that Teddy Bridgewater is the answer, but he gives a team far better chance of winning than Darnold.

  3. I’m kinda surprised they are just giving the starting job to Darnold. I like the kid but he hasn’t exactly lit up the NFL

  5. I love the logic of some of these teams like Carolina and the Niners: “Our QB is so bad, we traded multiple draft picks and committed millions in guaranteed money for a completely unproven replacement.

    But he’s worth a first round pick to us.”

  6. Though he’s not a top tier quarterback, Bridgewater is a good man who will find employment elsewhere. His career has been somewhat snakebitten, but his professionalism and determination will keep him in the league for many more years.

  7. His dead cap goes down significantly if they trade him vs a release, so that’s why I’m guessing they don’t just straight cut him.

    So if they are sure the Darnold is the starter, Teddy asking price likely isn’t high, betting he could be had for a 4th or 5th round draft pick or something. He would be an excellent/valuable backup, unfortunately not sure a starter is in the cards for him anymore.

  9. With the Deshaun Watson potential issues is Houston a possible landing spot? Bridgewater > Tyrod Taylor and fits their system.

    —————————–

    Not sure you can trade for him to be a backup, especially this year with the cap going down. How many teams have a $20+ million backup QB?

    You could see this coming when the media was gushing all over him when he was with the Saints. He wasn’t throwing for 300+ yards. He was scrambling and not turning the ball over which is fine for a backup on a a stacked team and don’t need him for the full year, and aren’t counting on him to win in the playoffs.

  11. Gave up way to much!! If Darnold is bad this year, this trade will make the Panthers move on from Rhule.

  12. If the guy who went 5-0 with the Saints isn’t good enough for you, you’ve got a bad team or bad coach or both.

  13. What the Panthers need to do is eat some of Bridgewaters salary.
    Forget about getting anything in trade, they need to lessen his cap hit.
    Eat X%, trade him for a 7th round pick, and the acquiring team pays the remainder.

  14. Love his professionalism he’d be a good fit just about anywhere except New England. Everyone knows Bill can’t coach so hopefully Teddy avoids that dumpster fire. 6 Superbowls in 20 years is horrible 🥱

  17. Teddy is one hell of a player, went 5-0 with the Saints. He did not have a RB all year long. He was in a division with Brees and Brady. What do you expect

