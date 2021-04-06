Report: Panthers allow Teddy Bridgewater to talk to teams about trade

Getty Images

After the Panthers announced Monday’s trade for quarterback Sam Darnold, their General Manager Scott Fitterer said that they would find the right place for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater whether it was with the Panthers or another team.

Bridgewater will reportedly be involved in the process of finding that place. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have given Bridgewater permission to speak to other teams about a possible trade.

There does not appear to be any place in the league where Bridgewater would be a sure starter, but teams like the Broncos, Patriots, and Texans could be in the market for competition for quarterbacks already on the roster. He could also be appealing as a mentor/bridge to teams set to take a quarterback early in this year’s draft or to clubs without an experienced backup.

Rapoport adds that the Panthers are open to keeping Bridgewater, but the signs seem to point in another direction in Carolina.