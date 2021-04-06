Robby Anderson ready to rekindle “very good chemistry” with Sam Darnold

Getty Images

Quarterback Sam Darnold is headed to a new team after Monday’s trade, but he’ll have one familiar face waiting for him in Carolina.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson played with Darnold during the quarterback’s first two seasons with the Jets and parlayed his production into a two-year, $20 million contract with the Panthers. He had 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns in his first year with the team and said on NFL Network Tuesday that he’s looking forward to getting back together with Darnold.

“I think me and Sam had very good chemistry,” Anderson said. “I think that really stems from communication and just trust. I think if you look at the growth between me and Sam, you notice toward the back end of me being with the Jets, him throwing the ball up in double coverage and just throwing the ball up. That came with time and just trust in me making those plays and coming through for him in the clutch.”

Anderson said he doesn’t think Darnold had “the best supporting cast around him, the best coaching to get him to his full potential” while with the Jets. The Panthers are hoping that Anderson is part of the solution to the former while Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady take care of the latter.